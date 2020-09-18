1/
Donald Wall
Donald Wall

Cudahy - Wall, Donald "Donnie" Age 68 years

Found peace on May 20,2020. Beloved husband of Sandy (nee Stasik) for 24 years. Loving father of Keith, Evan (Zaklin, expecting first grandchild) and Allison Wall.

Cherished youngest brother of Kathy (Bill) Kaminski, Chris Zwolinski and the late Jim (Roxanne) Wall

Dear brother-in law to Raymond (Jane) Stasik, Linda M Stasik, Kenneth (Linda T) Stasik, Therese (Eric) Biernat and Carolyn (Greg) Macik. Best friend, and life-long hunting and fishing buddy, of Keith Palms. Preceded in death by parents Raymond and Colleen Wall. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends and faithful dog "Maggie".

Donnie was a long-time employee (retired) from Chrome Tech. His family would like to extend a special thank you to Neurosurgeon Dr. Wade Mueller and Neuro Oncologist Dr. Fernando Santos-Pinheiro, and the nursing staff at Froedtert Medical College of Wisconsin Drexel Town Square.

Memorial Mass at St. Veronica Catholic Church, 353 East Norwich Street, Milwaukee, WI 53207 on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11:00am.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 18 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Veronica Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
