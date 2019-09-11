|
|
Donald Warren Brauch
Menomonee Falls - Age 87. Passed away on 09/07/2019. Survived by beloved wife Joan (nee Wierl), sister Elaine Laabs, children Cheryl (Dale) Isotalo, Susan (Darryl) Victoreen, Jeffrey (Karen), Mark (Patricia), Michael (Karen) and step-children Cindy Anderson, Dennis (Sandy) Anderson, Bruce (Terttu) Anderson, Nancy (Richard) Kuhlenbeck, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.
Predeceased by 1 brother, 2 sisters, first wife Dolores (nee Zahn) and special pet Holy Terror.
Don retired from Milwaukee Electric Tool after 27 years. He was a longtime member of Nativity Lutheran Church.
Visitation will be from 10AM until Noon Thursday, September 12th at the FUNERAL HOME with a service to follow. Packer apparel welcome. Private burial at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Nativity Lutheran Church or the Waukesha County Land Conservancy.
Special thanks to Tiffany, Fawanda and Ian for their outstanding care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019