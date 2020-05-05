Donald Warren Schwartzburg



Donald Warren Schwartzburg was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on March 14, 1936, and entered Eternal Life on April 18, 2020, at the age of 84. Don grew up in Wisconsin. He served his country in the United States Army in the 1950s, being stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. He later graduated with a degree in engineering from MSOE (Milwaukee School of Engineering). He was employed by the Astronautics Corporation in Milwaukee where he worked on the Apollo mission projects. It was at Astronautics where he would meet the love of his life, Charlotte Murphy, who had shortly before that immigrated to the United States from Ireland. They married in 1969 and would spend the next 46 years together.



In the early 1980s, he and Charlotte moved to Orlando, Florida, where he had accepted a position as an engineer at Lockheed Martin (then Martin Marietta). There he worked on the Apache attack helicopter. Don retired from Lockheed Martin in 2002.



Don had a love for the outdoors as well. In their early days in Wisconsin he and Charlotte did a lot of camping. Later their love for travel would take them to countries all over the world. Being from Wisconsin, Don was a huge Badgers fan (having had season tickets for years for the Badgers' games) and, of course, he was a Green Bay Packers fan!



At an early age Don learned to play the accordion, and his passion for playing the accordion continued throughout his life. He found so much enjoyment with his friends at the Central Florida Accordion Club, where he was a member for many years.



Don and his late wife Charlotte were members of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Orlando for greater than 30 years. They attended many Bible studies and were members of the Young at Heart Club.



Don is survived by his daughter Lynne (James) Ehnert; his sister, Gail Nemesh; many special nieces and nephews, and other relatives.



Don was preceded in death by his beloved wife Charlotte; his parents, George Schwartzburg and Dorothy (Bloedorn) Schroeder and his step-father Donald Schroeder.



Due to the Covid-19 crisis, a memorial service celebrating Don's life will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church sometime in the future.



The family would like to thank the staff at Lutheran Haven Nursing Home, Oviedo, for the wonderful care Don received at their facility since July of 2017, and also VITAS Hospice Care who also provided care for Don in his last months and especially the last week of his life.









