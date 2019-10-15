|
|
Donald Wayne Cartrette, Sr.
Oak Creek - Passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 14, 2019, at the 75 years. Beloved fiancée of Lynn Faber. Loving father of Donna (Nick) Nellis, Tammie (Franco Jr.) Valente, Lisa (Alan) McKeithan and Donald Jr. (Teena) Cartrette. Proud grandpa of Giovanni DeRango, Joshua Mueller, Nicco DeRango, Sr., Zachary Cartrette, Branden Cartrette, Logan Cartrette and Chase McKeithan. Great-grandpa of Nalana, Nicco Jr., Mila DeRango and another great-grandchild on the way. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents DeVon and Essie Cartrette. Per Don's wishes, private family services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019