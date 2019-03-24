Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Daniel, Donald William "Don" died peacefully at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, WI on February 14, 2019 at the age of 92. He is survived by his children, Paul (Ann) Daniel of Pewaukee, Deborah (James) Jilbert of Oconomowoc, and Jeanne (William) Fuller of Sidney, OH as well as grandchildren Joseph Fuller, Sara Fuller, and Mary-Margaret Daniel. His wife, Margaret Virginia (Staats) Daniel, preceded him in death. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Marie (Staats) Fleig and her husband Harold of Lincolnshire, IL and their children Lawrence Fleig, Scott Flieg and Catherine (Fleig) Madison. The family would like to thank the caregivers/hospital staff at St. Camillus and Froedtert Hospital. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, at ST. CAMILLUS, 10101 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, from 2 PM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 3 PM. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Don's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, Inc. PO BOX 867 MENOMONEE FALLS, WI 53052. Please see funeral home website for full notice. To receive obit/directions, text 1837864 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019
