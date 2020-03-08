|
Donald "Zulli" Zuehlsdorf
February 28, 2020, age 86 years. Beloved husband of 61 years to the late Alice L. Zuehlsdorf (nee Connolly). Loving father of Daniel Zuehlsdorf, Leah Koppelkam (Louis Schmelter) and Luann (Mark) Brown. Dear grandfather of Jessica (Jeff) Mead, Steven (Samantha) Koppelkam, John Brown and Ryan (Chelsey) Brown. Great grandfather of Brooklyn, Mackenzie Mead and Remington Brown. Brother of Wayne (Evie) Zuehlsdorf, Renee (Tom) Krutina and the late Norman Zuehlsdorf. Further survived by sister-in-law Gail Zuehlsdorf, other relatives and friends. Don was a Korean War veteran having served in the U.S. Army.
A celebration of Donald's Life will take place on Friday, March 13 at St. Anthony on the Lake Catholic Church, W280 N2101 Prospect Avenue, Pewaukee from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass at 11:00 AM. The family would like to thank the Linden Grove Heights and AngelsGrace Hospice staff for all of their loving care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2020