Donn Charles Robbins
Donn Charles Robbins

Muskego - Passed away peacefully at his lakefront home on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the age of 71. Donn is survived by his mother, Doris Dingee, his wife of 31 years, Carol Robbins (née Thompson), sons, David Robbins (Heidi) and Andrew Robbins (Sheila), daughter Nena Davis (Zachary), five grandchildren, Brookelyn, Brody, Maeve, Paul and Luke, brother, Richard Robbins, and is predeceased by his father, Lester Robbins, and step father, John Dingee.

Visitation at the Max A Sass Mission Hills Chapel on Monday, October 26th, 2020 from 9AM -1PM. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, October 26th, 2020 at 2 PM at St. Mary Catholic Faith Community (9520 W. Forest Home Avenue, Hales Corners). In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
OCT
26
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Faith Community
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
