Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ash, Donna Of Menomonee Falls. Passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on July 22, 2019. Donna was born in West Bend, WI, the daughter of Alex and Lenor Wickert. Donna is survived by her husband of 67 years, Kenneth Ash and her children, Cindy Bruening (Jim), Pam Monier (Dave), Vicki Lloyd, Randy Ash (Rose), Kate Westerman and Tim Ash, her sister Nancy Polsin , her brother Richard Wickert. Further survived by many grand and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. There will be no formal funeral or memorial service per Donna's request. A Celebration of Life Meal will be held at the FUNERAL HOME on Friday July 26th from 4:00-7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donate to your local Humane Society on Ken and Donna's behalf.

