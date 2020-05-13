Donna Baumgartner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Baumgartner

South Milwaukee - Was born to eternal life at the age of 87 on May 12th. Loving mother to Mark and Doug (Kay Sue). Beloved grandma to Jeremy (Kathy), Daniel (Karen), David (Sarah), Nathanial, Nicole, Natreece, Nalyssa and daughter in law Kristy. Further survived by many other family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Kenneth and son Jeffrey. Private interment services will be held. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Options Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
904 E. Rawson Ave.
Oak Creek, WI 53154
414-892-4126
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved