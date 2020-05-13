Donna Baumgartner
South Milwaukee - Was born to eternal life at the age of 87 on May 12th. Loving mother to Mark and Doug (Kay Sue). Beloved grandma to Jeremy (Kathy), Daniel (Karen), David (Sarah), Nathanial, Nicole, Natreece, Nalyssa and daughter in law Kristy. Further survived by many other family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Kenneth and son Jeffrey. Private interment services will be held. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 13 to May 17, 2020.