Donna Bell Welch
Donna Bell Welch

Milwaukee - (Nee Jubeck) passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, October 25, 2020 at the age of 80. Survived by her sister-in-law Marilyn Jubeck, nephews Howard (Robin) Jubeck, John (Lynn) Jubeck and Mark (Diane) Jubeck, great-nieces and nephews, a great-great-niece, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her brothers John and Howard Jubeck.

Longtime member of St. Martini Lutheran Church and most recently Grace Lutheran Church, Milwaukee. Retired employee of MATC. Donna loved to travel, spending time on Washington Island and being with people.

Visitation on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the MAX A SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL, Greenfield from 10am to 12Noon with a 12Noon Funeral Service. Interment Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace Lutheran Church or Martin Luther High School appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
OCT
30
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
