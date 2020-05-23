Donna Carol Gendrich
Greenfield - Passed to Eternal Life, Friday May 22, 2020, age 65 years. Loving mother of Amy (Trent) Badillo, Annie Miller and Abby Miller. Dear sister of Debra (Mark) Van Dyke, Dawn (Steve) Prokop, Darlene Haessler, Doreen (Mike) Unger, Diane (Pat) Keefe and Michael Gendrich. Cherished grandmother of Rosemary Badillo. Beloved aunt of countless nieces and nephews. Special thank you to niece, Olivia Hartley for your special visits. Private Family Services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 23 to May 24, 2020.