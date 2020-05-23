Donna Carol Gendrich
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Carol Gendrich

Greendale - Passed to Eternal Life, Friday May 22, 2020, age 65 years. Loving mother of Amy (Trent) Badillo, Annie Miller and Abby Miller. Dear sister of Debra (Mark) Van Dyke, Dawn (Steve) Prokop, Darlene Haessler, Doreen (Mike) Unger, Diane (Pat) Keefe and Michael Gendrich. Cherished grandmother of Rosemary Badillo. Beloved aunt of countless nieces and nephews. Special thank you to niece, Olivia Hartley for your special visits. Private Family Services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved