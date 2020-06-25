Donna Davidoff
Mequon - June 22, 2020, age 67, of Mequon. Loving wife of Michael Hansen. Dear sister of John Davidoff, Ron Davidoff, and Debbie (Earle Mauldin) Davidoff. Further survived by her 4 nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Private services. Memorials to Dogs for Better Lives.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.