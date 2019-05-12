|
Szafir, Donna F. "Donnafay" (nee Wardijan) Passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late Adam Szafir. Dear mother of Sara Szafir and mother-in-law of Monique Szafir. Loving grandmother of Connor James Adam McLean. Caring sister of John T. Wardijan Jr. and the late Nancy Plamann. Sister-in-law of Kay Plamann. Also survived by niece, Melody (Randy) Brandt; nephew's, Scott (Libby) and Kurt (Theresa) Plamann, other relatives and friends. Donnafay worked at the West Allis Public Library for 20 years and loved story time with the kids. She treasured being a mom, and admired the beautiful butterflies and hummingbirds. Visitation Thursday, May 16, from 10 AM to 12 Noon at the Funeral Home, with a Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Entombment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019