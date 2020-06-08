Donna Fay
1939 - 2020
Donna Fay

Germantown - In Loving Memory of Donna Fay, age 80 of Germantown, May 22, 2020. Dear mother of Rose Knaup and Carol (Allen) Thompson. Further survived by 4 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson, her brother John Fox, her nephew John Fox Jr., and other relatives and friends. Memorial services Sat, June 13th at 11:00 a.m. at the Schmidt Funeral Home in Jackson. The family will receive visitors from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Inurnment will be in Zur Ruhe Cemetery, Cedarburg. Schmidt Funeral Home, N168W20135 Main St, Jackson, (262) 677-4993. www.schmidtfuneralhome.com




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Schmidt Funeral Home - Jackson
JUN
13
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Schmidt Funeral Home - Jackson
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home - Jackson
N168 W20135 Main Street
Jackson, WI 53037
(262) 677-4993
