|
|
Harris, Donna Ginal 73 passed away February 8th 2019 she was born June 7th 1945 in SO. Milwaukee Wisconsin where she graduated from Saint Mary academy Donna is survived by her husband Chuck Harris, sister-in-law Kaye O'Connell, daughters Michelle Ault and Danielle Di Serio. grandsons James Di Serio, Trystan Kennedy, Tanner Kennedy all of Las Vegas NV. Services will be held on March 14th 1pm-3pm at Christ the King Catholic Church 4825 S. Torry Pines Drive LV .NV. 89118
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019