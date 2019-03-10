Services
Bachman, Donna J Passed away March 7, 2019 at age 85. Donna was born in 1933 to William and Francis Schumm in Wauwatosa, WI. She attended to Wauwatosa High School and graduated with a teaching degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Donna met the love of her life William Bachman. Bill and Donna's passion was Arabian Horses. They bred, raced, and showed world-class Arabian Horses internationally. Bill and Donna were married for 61 years. Donna was a loving mother to Michael Bachman (Barbara), Pamela Bachman-Reynaud, and Jodi Weigelt (John). Donna adored her grandchildren Emily Ebben (Joseph), Jacob Bachman (Stephanie), Benjamin Bachman (Kaitlynn), Braydon Miller, Dylan Miller, Scarlett Reynaud, Raphael Reynaud, Sarah Weigelt (David Pettiti), Joshua Weigelt, Jacquelyn Junek (Paul), and great-grandchildren, Ozzy Ebben, Poppy Ebben, Lucy Pettiti, Lily Pettiti, and Madilyn Junek. Memorial services will be held at Congregation Shalom, 7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd. in Fox Point, WI, on Wednesday, March 13th, 2019, at 3:00 pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019
