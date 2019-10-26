|
|
Donna J. Johnson
(nee Rostkowski) Passed away October 19, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Loving wife of Bill for 62 years. Mother of David (Cathy) and Lynn (Dan) Radovich. Dear grandma of Jordan and Jason. Sister of Richard (Sherrie) Rostkowski and sister-in-law of Charlie J.. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Donna was a dedicated employee of Allen-Bradly and retired after 35 years.
Private cremation was held. Inurnment Forest Hill Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019