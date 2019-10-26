Services
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna J. Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna J. Johnson Notice
Donna J. Johnson

(nee Rostkowski) Passed away October 19, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Loving wife of Bill for 62 years. Mother of David (Cathy) and Lynn (Dan) Radovich. Dear grandma of Jordan and Jason. Sister of Richard (Sherrie) Rostkowski and sister-in-law of Charlie J.. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Donna was a dedicated employee of Allen-Bradly and retired after 35 years.

Private cremation was held. Inurnment Forest Hill Memorial Park Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline