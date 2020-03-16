|
Donna J. Rush
Born to Eternal Life on March 16, 2020 at the age of 90. Loving wife to Allen for 54 years. Beloved mother to Barbara Howard, William (Jacqueline Dunifer) Rush and Jason (Karen) Rush. Dear grandmother to Lonny, Jeremy, Wayne, Geoff, Tim, Kindra, Kaylin, Jessica, Ryan and Harrison. Also survived by 8 great-grandchildren and her siblings; Katy, Karen, Jan, Margaret and Russell. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donna served on the Mukwonago Food Pantry Board, the Mukwonago Village Board and the Police and Fire Commission. Any donations to the Mukwonago Food Pantry (325 Eagle Lake Ave) appreciated. "When I get to where I'm going and I see my makers face, I'll stand forever in the Light of his amazing grace."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 22, 2020