Services
BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
262-782-5330
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Shellnutt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna J. Shellnutt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna J. Shellnutt Notice
Shellnutt, Donna J. (Nee Welch) Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at age of 80 years. Dear mother of daughter Jamie (Taylor) Boldon, loving grandmother of Natasha, Lindsay and Michael and great grandmother of Lilly. Further survived by three sisters, Marion (Ralph Clark) Heinisch-Clark, JoAnn Burns, and Judy Brown, and her beloved pet Snickerz as well as other relatives and many loving friends. Predeceased by father, Frederick Welch, mother, Kathryn (nee Britton) Blaney, son, Michael Tates, sister, Leona Welch. Donna enjoyed a long and rewarding career as a Real Estate Agent and was an avid gardener. She was a 30 year member of Elmbrook Church and enjoyed leading bible study groups. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 5:00 pm until the 6:00 pm Funeral service at Becker Ritter Funeral Home to follow Interment will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:00 am at Salem Cemetery, Wales, WI. Memorials may be made in Donna's name to Elmbrook Church, 777 S Barker Rd, Brookfield, WI 53045 or the .

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline