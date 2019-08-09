|
Shellnutt, Donna J. (Nee Welch) Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at age of 80 years. Dear mother of daughter Jamie (Taylor) Boldon, loving grandmother of Natasha, Lindsay and Michael and great grandmother of Lilly. Further survived by three sisters, Marion (Ralph Clark) Heinisch-Clark, JoAnn Burns, and Judy Brown, and her beloved pet Snickerz as well as other relatives and many loving friends. Predeceased by father, Frederick Welch, mother, Kathryn (nee Britton) Blaney, son, Michael Tates, sister, Leona Welch. Donna enjoyed a long and rewarding career as a Real Estate Agent and was an avid gardener. She was a 30 year member of Elmbrook Church and enjoyed leading bible study groups. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 5:00 pm until the 6:00 pm Funeral service at Becker Ritter Funeral Home to follow Interment will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:00 am at Salem Cemetery, Wales, WI. Memorials may be made in Donna's name to Elmbrook Church, 777 S Barker Rd, Brookfield, WI 53045 or the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2019