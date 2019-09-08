Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
Alioto's
3041 N Mayfair Rd
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
Donna Jean Kuhns Notice
Donna Jean Kuhns

Milwaukee - Donna passed away into Heaven in her husband Thomas's loving arms surrounded by her children on August 30, 2019 at the age of 65.

Donna will be missed dearly by her children, Wil (Wendy) & Kim (Daniel Tetzlaff) her mother (Patricia) sisters & sisters-in-law (Cheryl, Jill, Debbie, Kathy, Robin, Barbara & Marie), brothers (Mike & Jeff), grandchildren (Kris & Keeley), other relatives, friends, and co-workers. She is reunited with other family members that she was very close with (Don, Bob, Esther, & Mark).

A celebration of Donna's life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 10 am until 12 pm with a service at 12 pm at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel. A private service will be held for burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. A celebration of life to follow at Alioto's 3041 N Mayfair Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53222 until 4pm.

In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that you hug those nearest and dearest to you in her honor.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
