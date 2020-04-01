|
|
Donna Jean Podkowinski
(Nee Bieszk) Entered into Heaven on March 29, 2020 at the age of 65 years.
Beloved wife of 30 years to Peter Podkowinski Jr. Survived by her son David, sister Barbara (Jamie) Hallett, brother Raymond Bieszk, half-sister Sharon Bieszk, step-mother Delores Bieszk, brothers-in-law Richard (Margaret) Dixon and Jerome and Gregory Podkowinski, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her father Raymond F. Bieszk, mother Joyce (nee Wichert) Bieszk and sisters-in-law Patricia Wencka and Barbara Skobielew.
Donna was a strong person, overcoming many medical challenges, the worst being MD. Her battle with liver failure was beyond her control. Donna's zest for life was her family. She loved traveling, quilting and her cats.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Horizon Hospice for their loving care.
Per the family's wishes, private services were held, however a memorial gathering will be planned for the future.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020