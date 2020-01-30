Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Zilbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Jean (School) Zilbert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Jean (School) Zilbert Notice
Donna Jean Zilbert (nee School)

Passed away peacefully Jan. 29, 2020, age 75. Beloved wife of the late Victor, cherished Mom to Sandra Randall (Lee) and Rebecca Hanson. Loving Grandma to Zachary, Alexander, Quentin, Savannah and Sophia. Dear sister of Sharon (Jerry) Putnins and the late Daniel School. Adored sister in law of Astrida (John) Rice. Beloved Godmother and Auntie of Lori (John) Ritter.

Visitation at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd, Waukesha, from 12 PM until the time of service at 2 PM on Monday, February 3, 2020. Procession to LaBelle Cemetery, Oconomowoc, to follow.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Caris Hospice, Memphis, TN for their wonderful care and support.

logo





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline