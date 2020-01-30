|
Donna Jean Zilbert (nee School)
Passed away peacefully Jan. 29, 2020, age 75. Beloved wife of the late Victor, cherished Mom to Sandra Randall (Lee) and Rebecca Hanson. Loving Grandma to Zachary, Alexander, Quentin, Savannah and Sophia. Dear sister of Sharon (Jerry) Putnins and the late Daniel School. Adored sister in law of Astrida (John) Rice. Beloved Godmother and Auntie of Lori (John) Ritter.
Visitation at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd, Waukesha, from 12 PM until the time of service at 2 PM on Monday, February 3, 2020. Procession to LaBelle Cemetery, Oconomowoc, to follow.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Caris Hospice, Memphis, TN for their wonderful care and support.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020