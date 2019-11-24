|
Donna L. Martinez
Milwaukee - (nee Cauffman) Died peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019, age 84 years. Beloved wife for 55 years of the late Rudolph "Rudy" Martinez. Cherished mother of Amy (Michael) Mullen, Andy (Allison), Becky (Niko), Ruth (Mark) Busalacchi, Joseph (Mary) and Peter. Treasured grandmother of Michelle (Brad), Mark, Meghan (Jermaine), Karen (Brent), Phillip, Cynthia (Brent), Melissa (Trevor), Matt (Elis), Sarah (Tom), Kimberly (Bryan), Elena, Warren, Chelsea (Benny) and Ian. Adored great-grandmother of Dillion, Emelie, Drake, Benjamin, Isabella, Luke, Asher, Joshua, Solene and Colette. Dear sister of Patty, Jack (Joann), Robert (Margaret), Kathy, Tim, Sandy (Jeff) Davis and preceded in death by her brothers, David, George and Lester. Further survived by sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Our family Matriarch, Donna Martinez, was a sweet woman whose kindness left an impression on those who had the privilege to know her. Donna met her husband Rudy while they were in college at UW-Madison. They married, raised six children in Milwaukee, and together owned a Rexall Pharmacy in St. Francis.
Family is the best word to describe the value that Donna instilled. She never forgot her roots as a dairy farmer, and all of the family vacations were spent on the family farms. She was the keeper of the family genealogy. Donna was a consummate gardener, sharing her passion with others. She was civically-minded, hosting town hall meetings in the 1970's and volunteering as a poll worker well beyond retirement. She was a Leader for Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and 4 H Clubs. Donna loved sports, especially Badgers football. She earned her Associate Degree in Human Services, working until retirement at La Causa, a shelter for children.
Donna would often say out loud: "I'm so lucky to have the family I do." Her family knows we were truly the lucky ones.
Donna's final wish was honored, and she was surrounded by her six children when she passed peacefully in her own home. Her family would like to offer sincere gratitude to the family members who cared for her, to SYNERGY HomeCare, and to Aurora Hospice at Home.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Saturday, December 7, 2019, 10:00AM-12 Noon. Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Private inurnment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Donna's family would appreciate memorials in her name to The Hunger Task Force.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2019