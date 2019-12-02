|
|
Donna Lee Altman
Las Vegas - Age 81, of Las Vegas, died Sunday, December 1, 2019. Donna was born June 16, 1938 in Milwaukee WI to the late Nathan and the late Celia Gendlin. She met David Altman in high school and they married 5 years later. For the first part of her career, she was an elementary school teacher. A brave warrior, Donna was a married mother of two young children, living alone, when David served in a MASH hospital in Vietnam in 1967 and 1968. After the children grew, she worked as a stenographer for David's surgery practice. They moved to Las Vegas in 2004 and immediately got involved in Sun City clubs.
Donna is survived by her husband of 60 years, Dr. David Altman; children Terri (Steve) Staley of Seattle WA, Tziporah (Joel) Altman-Shafer of Fox Point WI, and Scott (Laura) Altman of Los Angeles CA; and grandchildren Ben and Casey Altman, and Shoshi, Yoni and Golan Altman-Shafer.
Funeral services 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at The Shul Center, 8825 N Lake Dr, Bayside, WI. Interment Second Home Cemetery, 3705 S. 43 St., Milwaukee. Contributions in Donna's memory are requested to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019