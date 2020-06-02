Donna M. Brill
(nee Mueller) Heaven gained another angel May 26, 2020 age 79. Cherished wife of the late Jim. Loving mother of Angela Brill, Laurie (Michael) Lamp, and Kathy (Eric) Dahm. Proud grandmother of Melanie (Andre) Hammond, David, Joshua, Emily, Sarah, and Meghan. Dear sister in-law of Jan. Further survived by a nephew, nieces, other relatives and many close friends.
Donna was born November 26, 1940, daughter of William and Helen Mueller. She was a strong woman who lived her faith by more actions than words. She was an active member of Trinity UCC Brookfield. Donna will be missed by her faithful black labrador Allie. The family would like to thank her special caregiver Celine and the caregivers at Auberge Memory Care for their kind and loving care.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 9 from 3-5 PM at the funeral home. A private family service will follow and be livestreamed via the Schramka Facebook page. All guests attending the visitation will be required to wear and provide their own face mask. A Celebration of Life service at Trinity UCC Brookfield will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association or Trinity UCC Brookfield are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.