Milwaukee - (Nee Wolf). Was reunited with Stanley, her beloved husband of 53 years on February 19, 2020 at the age of 76. Loving mother of Elizabeth (the late Robert) Mikorski and Joseph (Renee) Bykowski. Cherished grandma of Garrett, Jocelyn (Tommy), Robert, Randi, Ryan, Robyn, and Ben. Great-grandma of Andrew. Dear sister of Joanne (Ralph) Oelke, the late Charlene (the late John) Ceille, Mary (Robert) Chapman, Janice (John) Bednarz, and Patricia (Charles) Rae. Further survived by other loved relatives and friends.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH (8500 W. Coldspring Rd., Greenfield) on Tuesday, February 25 from 10-12PM. Memorial Mass to follow at 12PM. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Memorial Park at a later date.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
