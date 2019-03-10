Services
Comp, Donna M. (Nee Swessel) born March 5, 1936. Found peace at home on March 5, 2019 at the age of 83 years. She is reunited with her beloved husband, John R. Loving mother of Beth E. (John) Weinhold, Craig R. (Cheryl), Todd L. (Lisa), and Kevin J. (Denise). Proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Mila (the late Tom) Curran, the late Gordon Swessel, the late James Swessel, the late June Tyczkowski, the late Gale Swessel, and Neil Swessel. Further survived her brother-in-law, James (Patricia), by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Funeral service will be on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (3775 E Cudahy Ave, Cudahy, WI 53110). Visitation will be on Thursday at church from 9:30AM-11:00AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019
