|
|
Donna M. Hess
Wales, WI - Born to Eternal Life Jan. 26, 2020 at age 80. Donna worked as Deputy Clerk of Court for Waukesha County. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Patrick, sons, Robert (Maria) Hess and Richard (Jeri) Hess, granddaughter, Bailey (Dustin) Gasper, great-granddaughter Tinsley Gasper, niece Dawnelle Ganz, great-nieces Cassandra and MacKenna Ganz, sister-in-law Karen Hess, brothers-in-law Fredrick (Mary) Hess and Ken Chybowski, best friends Peg and Susie along with many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Sylvester and Eleanore Bey, brother Gerald Bey, sister Sandi Chybowski and brother-in-law Michael Hess. Visitation Sat., Feb. 8th from 10AM until the 11AM funeral Mass, all at St. Paul Catholic Church, S38 W31602 Wern Way, Waukesha, WI 53189. (Corner of Highways D & Hwy 83). Memorials appreciated to St. Paul Parish or Wales-Genesee Lions Club (Leader Dog). Visit www.randledable.com for the complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, 2020