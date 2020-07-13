Donna M. JakusDonna Marie Jakus (nee Botsch) of Elm Grove, WI was called home to the Lord on July 9, 2020 where she was reunited with her beloved husband Michael Jakus, her parents Peter and Mary Botch and sister Nancy Khant. She will be missed and celebrated by her children, Karen (David) Brush and James (Sandra) Jakus, and grandchildren, Lauren, David and Katelyn Brush; and Adam, Hayley and Elliot Jakus.Donna was born on October 6, 1931 in Wauwatosa. With a B.S in education, she was a graduate of Mount Mary College and received a reading specialist degree from Cardinal Stritch College. In 1956, Donna married the love of her life and high school sweet heart, Michael Jakus, a mechanical and biological engineer and army veteran. The couple built their forever dream home in Elm Grove, where they raised their two children, Karen and James.She was a cherished teacher to many students from the Milwaukee Public Schools, Elmbrook Schools and Saint Mary's School Elm Grove, where she also coached forensics. Donna spent the later part of her working years homeschooling children from around the Milwaukee area.Donna was happiest when she was with her family, hosting many gatherings for birthdays and holidays at both her home in Elm Grove and at the lake in Minocqua, Wisconsin. She especially enjoyed the Fourth of July, which she spent at the lake watching fireworks, boating, and celebrating her husband's birthday with her family. Her friends and family will never forget the hundreds decorations she put out for every gathering. She had a set of plates for every holiday!Although she was one of the best wives, mothers and teachers in the entire world, the biggest and best title Donna ever held was that of Grandma to her six grandchildren who loved and adored her.A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 15 at St. Mary's Visitation Church in Elm Grove and burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Donna requested memorial masses to St. Mary's Visitation Church.There will be a celebration of Donna's life for all who would like to join at a future time when it safe to gather. The family will share details at a later time.