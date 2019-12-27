|
Donna M. Koehn (nee Casey)
West Allis - Entered to Eternal Life December 22, 2019 at the age of 52 years. Dearest wife of Christopher Koehn. Loving mother to Nicole (Mike) McNally. Dear daughter of Lester Sr. and Kathy Casey. Sister of Lester Jr. (Kathy) Casey. Dearest grandma to Kallie, Ares, and Conor Mc Nally. Further survived by cousins, aunts, uncles and dearest friends. Memorial services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Monday 4:00 pm until time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019