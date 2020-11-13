Donna M. Kozina(Nee Adamkiewicz) Born to Eternal Life on November 10, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Preceded in death by her husband Dr. Thomas J. Kozina, her daughter Joan T. Woodard and her sister Gloria Hoffmann. She is survived by her grandson Tom Woodard and Tom's father Tim Woodard, her sister Marcia (John) Kircher and her brother Dr. Joseph J. (Connie) Adamkiewicz. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Donna loved to read mystery books and watch British Mystery TV.A big thank you to her caregivers Moui and Tracy and the doctors and nurses at Froedtert Hospital for the extraordinary care given to Donna.A Memorial Mass and celebration of Donna's life will be held at a later date.