Prochnow, Donna M. (Nee Messer) Born to Eternal Life on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence for 61 years. Loving mom of Karen (Rudy) Umbs and James (Kathy). Proud grandma of 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-granchildren. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Donna was a member of Oelschlaeger-Dallman American Legion Post 434 Auxillary. A visitation will be held from 9AM-11AM Friday, July 26, 2019 at ST.MATTHEW'S CATHOLIC CHURCH (9303 S. Chicago Rd. Oak Creek, WI 53154), with a Catholic service to follow at 11AM. A special thank you to Franciscan Gardens and Villa for their loving care and kindness. . For directions/obit text 1853058 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019