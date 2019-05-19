|
Ramus, Donna M. Peacefully entered Eternal Life on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Age 53 years. Cherished sister of Wayne (Theresa), the late Gayle (Greg) Sautbine, Mark (Kathleen), Gary (Brenda), Kevin (Debra), Tom and Bruce (Karen). Dear niece of Charles "Butch" Ramus. Donna is preceded in death by her beloved parents Kenneth and Carol Ramus. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends. Visitation Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 9:30 - 11:30 AM at St. Mary Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave. Hales Corners. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Interment to follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church Cemetery. Donna was a 20 year employee of Goodwill Industries. She loved family gatherings, sharing pictures and talking with family on the phone. Her family is especially greatful for the love shown by Karl and Starr Krause. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Thomas More High School - Jennie Fund.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019