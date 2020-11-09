1/
Donna M. Roepke
Donna M. Roepke

(nee Perszyk) Passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 age 61 years. Beloved wife and best friend of Arthur for 38 years. Dear sister of Michael Perszyk. Sister-in-law of Tom (Cindy) Rutz and Ed (Chris) Roepke. Cousin of Carol Zielinski (Bob Serwin). Further survived by her canine pal Betsie, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Tuesday, November 17 at the Funeral Home from 9-11:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am at St. Gregory the Great Parish, 3160 S. 63rd St. at 11:30 am (please meet at church). Due to Covid-19 please remember face coverings and social distancing are required. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Donna was an employee at AT&T for over 34 years. If so desired, Memorials to the PAN Foundation (panfoundation.org) or St. Gregory the Great Parish appreciated.

Special thanks to the caring staff of Vitas Hospice and all her medical teams for their loving care over the years. Thank you to Joe, Marla, Carolynn and all of Arthur's co-workers at Culligan Water for making it possible for him to take care of Donna through this difficult time.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Heritage Funeral Home
NOV
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Gregory the Great Parish
