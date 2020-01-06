|
|
Donna M. Sommers
AZ - Donna M. Sommers of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away unexpectantly on November 20, 2019 at the age of 71. She was born in Milwaukee Wisconsin on October 3rd, 1948, to the late Phyllis and Jerome Sommers. Donna was preceded in death by her sister Susan Sommers June, a longtime resident of Juneau Alaska, who passed away earlier this year.
Donna worked for many years as a successful sales professional for various companies. After retirement she enjoyed pet-sitting and using her healing abilities especially on animals with Reiki energy. Years ago she was one of the first in Milwaukee to learn this healing art.
Having an adventurer soul, Donna was a world traveler and early on fell in love with Florence Italy where she resided for several years. While living there she developed a love for Italian food and fine art. Donna herself was a talented artist and continued to paint throughout her life. She was an animal lover and became and avid animal activist. She was never shy to voice her opinion and fight for others.
Donna is survived by her sister, Kathy Sommers Bartol, brother-in-law Lynn Bartol, nephews Cameron and Dawson June along with her precious kitty - Luce. Donna had many close and life-long friends. A celebration of her life with these friends and other family members will be held at a later date in Milwaukee Wisconsin. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, 2020