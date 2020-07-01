Donna M. Veley
Menomonee Falls - (Née Albrecht) Found peace on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the age of 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Richard "Dick" Veley, Sr., for over 60 years. Loving mother Linda (Jeff) Henderson, Sue (Tommy) Bores, Mary (Dale) Spry, Joann (Ron) Samplaski and the late Rick, Mark (Sheri) and Jeff Veley. Donna is also loved and will be missed by 17 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, sisters Delores Valenti and Dorothy Kostecki, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, from 9:00 AM until time of service at 10:30 AM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 3774 E. Underwood Ave., Cudahy. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society, appreciated.
Menomonee Falls - (Née Albrecht) Found peace on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the age of 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Richard "Dick" Veley, Sr., for over 60 years. Loving mother Linda (Jeff) Henderson, Sue (Tommy) Bores, Mary (Dale) Spry, Joann (Ron) Samplaski and the late Rick, Mark (Sheri) and Jeff Veley. Donna is also loved and will be missed by 17 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, sisters Delores Valenti and Dorothy Kostecki, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, from 9:00 AM until time of service at 10:30 AM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 3774 E. Underwood Ave., Cudahy. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society, appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 1, 2020.