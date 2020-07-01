Donna M. Veley
Donna M. Veley

Menomonee Falls - (Née Albrecht) Found peace on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the age of 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Richard "Dick" Veley, Sr., for over 60 years. Loving mother Linda (Jeff) Henderson, Sue (Tommy) Bores, Mary (Dale) Spry, Joann (Ron) Samplaski and the late Rick, Mark (Sheri) and Jeff Veley. Donna is also loved and will be missed by 17 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, sisters Delores Valenti and Dorothy Kostecki, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, from 9:00 AM until time of service at 10:30 AM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 3774 E. Underwood Ave., Cudahy. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society, appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
JUL
2
Service
10:30 AM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
3774 East Underwood Avenue
Cudahy, WI 53110
(414) 744-7377
