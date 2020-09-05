1/1
Donna M. Zylke
1944 - 2020
Donna M. Zylke

(nee Gensty) Entered God's loving arms on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Age 75. Precious wife and soulmate of Kenneth Zylke for 56 years. Loving mother of Kim (Karl) Zylke-Larson, Kelly (Perry) Zylke-Roth and Kenneth Zylke II. Affectionate grandma of Jessica Gonzalez-Larson, Amanda Larson, Kenneth Zylke III, (the late Krystal Zylke) and Kirk Zylke. Adoring Busia of Mason Gonzalez. Further survived by siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Donna was born in Milwaukee in 1944. She met her husband, Kenn, when she was just 14 years old after stopping in for a soda and fries at a restaurant he was working at. It was love at first sight. They married 5 years later. Donna worked at Gimbels on Mitchell Street for 9 years, followed by General Motors/Delphi where she was a prototype builder for 23 years. She followed her passion for flowers and was the owner and head floral designer at Moments to Remember in Muskego for over a decade.

Donna loved celebrations, whatever the occasion. She showed her love by cooking and throwing the best parties, organizing every detail to perfection. She loved music, Elvis and Doo Wop, dancing, especially the polka, playing cards to wee hours in the morning with her family and friends and sitting at the casino's just waiting to score that royal flush. She lit up at Christmas, being her favorite time of the year. Christmas trees in every room, baking Christmas cookies to share, lights and decorations that brought joy to all.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Saturday, September 12, 2020, 11AM-1:45PM. Funeral Service at 2PM. Private entombment at Mount Olivet Cemetery and Mausoleum on Monday, September 14, 2020.

A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Waukesha Memorial Hospital for the compassionate care given to Donna and her family during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to HAWS or the American Diabetes Association - Wisconsin Chapter.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 5 to Sep. 9, 2020.
