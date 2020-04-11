|
|
Donna Mae Baxter
New Berlin - (nee Schimelfenyg) Born October 29, 1935 and welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Holy Thursday, April 9, 2020, at age 84.
Donna was an extraordinary lady. She was strong, vivacious, and super fun! She retired from Michael Best & Friedrich LLP, after over 30 years of service. She loved gardening, antiques, decorating, cooked the most delicious gourmet meals, and the best cheesecakes. Her knack for decorating Christmas trees was amazing. Her zest for life showed in all she did, and her smile was beautiful. She will certainly be missed and remembered by all her family, friends and past colleagues.
She was an extraordinary mother who raised 4 children: Lesa, Michael (Julie), Scott, and Shelley (Tom). She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly: Janet (Brandon), Michael Paul (Antoinette), Michelle, Elizabeth (Cody), Jordan, Alexandrea, Nicole, Lauren, Samantha, Lily, Jake, Audrey, Nevaeh, Brandon, Jr., Aiden, Carson, Ava Riley, Ava Rose. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wenzel and Josephine Schimelfenyg, her brother Donald and her cherished dachshund Wenzel. Further survived by her loving sister Nancy (David) Precour, her sister-in-law Janet and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Private services and burial will be held at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Cudahy, WI. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held in the Fall. Details will be available after September 1st by visiting the Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Franklin, WI website at www.maxsass.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020