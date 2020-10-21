1/
Donna Mae Baxter
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Mae Baxter

New Berlin - (nee Schimelfenyg) Born October 29, 1935 and welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Holy Thursday, April 9, 2020, at age 84.

A Celebration of Christian life and Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 29th, 2020, at Holy Apostles Catholic Parish, 16000 W. National Avenue, New Berlin

Friends and family are invited to join her children to celebrate and honor Donna's life that has blessed us so much!

Archdiocese of Milwaukee Covid-19 Guidelines will be in place. Those guidelines can be found at www.archmil.org

Private services and burial were held at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Cudahy,






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Apostles Catholic Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved