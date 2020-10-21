Donna Mae Baxter
New Berlin - (nee Schimelfenyg) Born October 29, 1935 and welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Holy Thursday, April 9, 2020, at age 84.
A Celebration of Christian life and Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 29th, 2020, at Holy Apostles Catholic Parish, 16000 W. National Avenue, New Berlin
Friends and family are invited to join her children to celebrate and honor Donna's life that has blessed us so much!
Archdiocese of Milwaukee Covid-19 Guidelines will be in place. Those guidelines can be found at www.archmil.org
Private services and burial were held at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Cudahy,