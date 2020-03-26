|
|
Donna Mae Booth
(nee Stewart)
Passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Age 84. Caring and warmhearted wife of the late Walter C. Booth. Proud mother of Cheryl (Robert) Nachtrieb, Chuck Booth, and Paula (Bill) Weytens. Cherished and loving grandma of Robin (Charles) Van Atta and Olivia Weytens. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Private entombment Wisconsin Memorial. Memorials appreciated to the .
Donna was an accomplished artist and musician. For over 50 years, she taught piano and brought the joy of music to countless students and their families. She was a member of The First Church of Christ, Scientist in Boston, Order of The Eastern Star, Acadia Chapter, International Order of Job's Daughters, Past Grand Guardian of WI, National Federation of Music Clubs, and The Lake Country Music Club. Donna especially loved being Mrs. Clause with Santa Walt.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020