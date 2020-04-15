Services
Donna Mae (Jaeger) Carr

Donna Mae (Jaeger) Carr Notice
Donna Mae Carr (nee Jaeger)

Milwaukee - Born February 12,1939 and found peace in God's care April 12, 2020 at the age of 81. Preceded in death by her husband Robert Carr, son Ted Carr, parents Arthur and Angeline Jaeger (Kruswiski), brother Richard Jaeger, and sister, Lois "Pudge" Anderson (Jaeger). Survived by her loving sons Terry Carr (Sue), Tom Carr (Jane), 9 grandchildren Christopher (Kathleen), Nicole, Ashley, Tommy, Nick, Jessica, Steven, Natalie, Jake and two great-grandchildren, Haven and Leland. Further survived by nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Donna worked at Children's Service Society as an administrative assistant. During her retirement, she loved spending time volunteering at her church, St. Matthias, shopping with her daughter- in- law, niece, and sister- in-laws, lunch with her girlfriends, nature watching and playing cards with friends at her vacation home in Montello, and cheering on her Wisconsin sports teams. Due to recent health and safety concerns, a memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
