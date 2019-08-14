|
|
Krueger, Donna Mae (Nee Schommer) Passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the age of 90. She is the loving wife of the late Robert J. Krueger. Beloved mother of Kristine (John) Scherber, John (Elizabeth) Krueger and Steven (Christine) Krueger. Proud grandmother of Alex & Gavin LeClaire and Alex Scherber; Monica Krueger and Sam (Abby) Colondro; Lindsey (Kurt) Ziarnik and Bradley Krueger. Cherished great-grandmother of Grant Colondro and Carson Ziarnik. Donna is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Eva Schommer and her son Jeffry Krueger. Donna was an active Church and Choir member of the South Milwaukee United Methodist Church for the past 78 years. She completed her Associates Degree in Education and Teaching at Alverno College and taught children and young adults throughout her life. She was an avid reader, loved to sing in the choir, enjoyed traveling with her husband and taking walks through nature. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17, from 10:00 AM until the time of the 11:00 AM Memorial Service at South Milwaukee United Methodist Church, 1327 Marshall Ave., South Milwaukee, WI 53172. A private, family burial of the cremains will follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers, memorials in Donna's name to the South Milwaukee United Methodist Church (address above) would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019