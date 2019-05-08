Services
Laabs, Donna Mae (Nee Priebe) Went Home to her Savior Jesus on May 7, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of Bill for 66 years. Loving mother of Jennifer (Paul) Hegmegee, Kirk, Craig (Dianne), and Julie (James) Craig. Grandma of 15. Great-grandma of 9. Sister of Jerry Priebe and Sandra Curran. Visitation will be Monday May 13, 2019 at Falls Baptist Church, N69 W12703 Appleton Ave. in Menomonee Falls, from 12pm until time of service at 2pm. Procession to Sunnyside Cemetery to immediately follow the service. Donna was excited to share the Gospel to many souls and she loved caring for children. She will be deeply missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019
