Donna Mae Mesich
Born to Eternal Life with Jesus April 6, 2020 at age 72 years. Beloved daughter of the late John Mesich and Violet (nee Kovacevich) Mesich-Stajmiger, step-daughter of the late John Stajmiger. Loving granddaughter of the late Michael and Mary (Kovacevich) Znidar. Cherished sister of Nada (Michael) Marcetich. Dear aunt of Adam and Matthew Marcetich. Survived by other family and friends. Donna was a dedicated employee as a medical secretary for Dr. James Biller and Dr. John Frisch for many years. She also gave countless hours of service as a volunteer at Froedtert Lutheran Memorial Hospital. Donna was such a cheerful giver, always willing to share whatever she had with others. "The Lord loves a cheerful giver." 2 Corinthians 9:7 The family would like to thank the compassionate staff at Brookfield Rehabilitation Center for Donna's care. Thank you to Fr. Dragan Veleusic for your years of faithful pastoral care. A heartfelt thanks to the special friends who brought their "furry angels" who gave Donna such comfort and joy! Private family services were held, with interment at Good Hope Cemetery. Memorials in Donna's name appreciated to St. Sava Orthodox Parochial School. Interment Good Hope Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 12 to Apr. 19, 2020