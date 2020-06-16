Donna Mae Stevenson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Mae Stevenson

Reunited with her beloved husband Thomas Stevenson Jr. on Friday, June 12, 2020 age 88 years. Loving mom of Ken, Dennis, Jim (Kris), Janet (Kevin) Horrigan and Judy (Brian) Jozwiak. Proud grandma of Tim (Becky), Nick, Jenny, Jon (fiancé Precilla), Tom, Ryan and Lauren Stevenson, Kaitlyn Horrigan, Amanda (Brandon) Pollard, and Alex (fiancé Makenzee) and Nick Olp. Great grandma of Jackson, Colton and Ciddius. Donna was preceded in death by her brother Carl Johnson Jr, and sister Betty Jean Muma. Sister-in-law of Pat (Warner) Kilbey and the late Robert (Gail) Stevenson. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will gather at the Heritage Funeral Home, 9200 South 27th St. , Oak Creek on Tuesday June 23, 2020 from 4-6 pm. Memorial Service at 6:00 pm, Pastor Wendee Nitz officiating.

For the health and safety of all individuals, the number of guests allowed will be limited and closely monitored. We apologize for any inconvenience, and thank you for your patience.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated (www.wihumane.org).






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved