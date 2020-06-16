Donna Mae Stevenson
Reunited with her beloved husband Thomas Stevenson Jr. on Friday, June 12, 2020 age 88 years. Loving mom of Ken, Dennis, Jim (Kris), Janet (Kevin) Horrigan and Judy (Brian) Jozwiak. Proud grandma of Tim (Becky), Nick, Jenny, Jon (fiancé Precilla), Tom, Ryan and Lauren Stevenson, Kaitlyn Horrigan, Amanda (Brandon) Pollard, and Alex (fiancé Makenzee) and Nick Olp. Great grandma of Jackson, Colton and Ciddius. Donna was preceded in death by her brother Carl Johnson Jr, and sister Betty Jean Muma. Sister-in-law of Pat (Warner) Kilbey and the late Robert (Gail) Stevenson. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Family and friends will gather at the Heritage Funeral Home, 9200 South 27th St. , Oak Creek on Tuesday June 23, 2020 from 4-6 pm. Memorial Service at 6:00 pm, Pastor Wendee Nitz officiating.
For the health and safety of all individuals, the number of guests allowed will be limited and closely monitored. We apologize for any inconvenience, and thank you for your patience.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated (www.wihumane.org).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.