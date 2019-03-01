|
|
Watson, Donna Mae (Nee Ebert) Reunited with her beloved husband William D. on Tuesday February 26, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Loving "Ma" of Anita (the late Lee) Holmes, William (Kathy) Watson, Robert (Mary), Charles (Shari), Mary (Thomas) Heberlein, Sharon (Donald) Koney, Elizabeth (Michael) Nyman, Carol (Robert) Brunkalla, Lori (Perry) Konop and Joann (Troy) Hendriksen. Mother in law of Laura Watson. Dear grandma and great grandma to 73. Also survived by 1 sister, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday March 3rd at the FUNERAL HOME from 1-4PM and again Monday, March 4th at ST. GREGORY THE GREAT CHURCH, S. 60th and W. Oklahoma Ave. from 10-11AM with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Internment Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019