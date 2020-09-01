Donna Marie Hanke(nee Becker) Born to Eternal Life August 27, 2020, age 86 years. Loving mother of Alan Hanke. Proud grandma of Lauren and Nicholas Hanke and great grandma of Sophia. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Donna is preceded in death by her husband Ralph, parents Nicholas and Anna (nee Weiland), and siblings Kenneth (Marilyn) Becker, Iona Langenecker, Ivan (Ruby) Becker and Garnet Becker.Funeral Mass Saturday, September 5 at 11 AM at St. Mary's Church N89W16297 Cleveland Ave., Menomonee Falls with Visitation at church only from 9 AM until the time of Mass. Private burial St. Anthony Church Cemetery.