Donna Marie Wiske
(nee Paque) Age 81, was born to Eternal Life on January 13, 2020. Donna was born August 10, 1938 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She married Walter J. Wiske, Jr. in 1962 and together they raised six children. Wally proceeded her in death in 2015. Donna is survived by their children Diana Roberson, Mary (Robin) Ypma, Ellen (Al) Schlinsog, Julie (Scott) Betthauser, Tom (Angela) Wiske, and Matt (Laura) Wiske. She will live on in the hearts of her 14 grandchildren, her sister Dorothy Hodzinski, many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Visitation Saturday, February 1, from 10-11 AM at the Funeral Home with a Memorial Service at 11 AM and a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the American or MS Society would graciously be accepted to honor her tenacious spirit.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020