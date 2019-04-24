|
Warnes, Donna Michelle Donna Michelle (Hagen) Warnes Born September 14th, 1956 Died April 12th, 2019 She is survived by her husband: Steven Warnes and three children: Steven Jr, William, and Samantha. Also survived by her grandchildren: Sydney, Isaiah, Connor, Jojo, Abby. Also survived by her siblings: Michael Hagen Jr and Shellie, John Hagen and Christine, Craig Bayer and Diane, Julie DeKreyel, Matthew Hagen and Mila. Several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Michael Hagen Sr and Yvonne Hagen. Donna was born in Topeka, Kansas. She grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Married Steven Warnes, April 21, 1980 in Shawnee, Oklahoma. She lived in or near Brownsville Wisconsin area for over 20 years. She also lived in Oklahoma, Wyoming and Colorado. Donna was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease last year and died from multiple complications in Manitowoc Wisconsin Health Care Facility while convalescing and receiving hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019